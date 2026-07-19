Before The Odyssey, Himesh Patel Headlined A Short-Lived HBO Superhero Parody Show

Most modern movie and TV show fans are familiar with words like "franchise" and "IP," but it's worth remembering that these are business terms and not artistic descriptors. As often as we wind up having to talk about things like a franchise's commercial viability or a film's box office gross (it's the nature of the beast), we don't actually have a financial stake in such matters. At the end of the day, our only real concern is paying to watch a movie or series and hoping that it's good. In other words, there's a cynicism undergirding the way something like "franchise" has infiltrated our daily conversations about the media we engage with.

It's that very cynicism that the 2024 HBO TV show "The Franchise" takes aim at. "The Franchise" is a comedy series about the production of "Tecto: Eye of the Storm," a fictional superhero flick that may connect to a crossover event film titled "Centurios 2." The show unfolds from the point of view of one Daniel Kumar (Himesh Patel), the first assistant director on "Tecto." As such, it falls to Daniel to handle much of the chaos and weirdness that occurs behind-the-scenes as the movie grinds on. Daniel himself is quietly a fan of the superhero genre, but he aspires to tactfully keep his fandom secret so as to remain professional.

Patel, notably, is a British actor who's currently earnings critical raves for being one of the best parts (if not the best part) of Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey." There, he plays Eurylochus the second-in-command and brother-in-law to the film's protagonist, Odysseus (Matt Damon).