Why HBO Canceled The Franchise After Just One Season

"The Franchise," an HBO comedy series about a superhero film franchise helmed by creator Jon Brown and executive producers Armando Iannucci and Sam Mendes, was canceled in January of 2025, just a few months after its October 2024 premiere. So what happened here?

According to a Deadline report announcing the show's cancellation, the show just didn't click with viewers, leading to its removal from the premium network's slate. "We're so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with the tremendously talented team behind 'The Franchise,' especially Sam Mendes, Jon Brown, Armando Iannucci, and this hilarious ensemble of actors," a spokesperson for HBO told the outlet at the time about the show's cancellation. "While we won't be moving forward with another season, we look forward to collaborating with all of them in the future."

Later on, HBO's comedy head Amy Gravitt spoke to Deadline in March and said that she just wasn't sure why the show wasn't a big hit, but that she doesn't blame the talented people who were involved with it.

"I'm not sure. I'm really proud of that show, and I think Jon is such a strong comedic voice as a writer," Gravitt said, speaking to the outlet at the premiere of a different HBO comedy, "The Righteous Gemstones" (which just ended its run after four seasons). "Obviously, we had Armando involved and Sam involved, and we took a shot with it, and it didn't necessarily connect in the way I thought it would, and it did for me personally. But I look at the writing, it's genuinely hilarious, and that's why we take shots."

It's a shame that "The Franchise" didn't take off; putting aside the pedigrees of people like Iannucci and Mendes, the cast was stacked with incredibly funny, talented folks like Aya Cash ("You're the Worst," "The Boys"), Himesh Patel ("Station Eleven," "Yesterday"), Billy Magnussen ("Game Night," "No Time to Die"), Lolly Adefope ("Shrill"), and even major stars like Daniel Brühl and Richard E. Grant. Still, it apparently just didn't find an audience quickly enough.