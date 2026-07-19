Matt Damon And Heath Ledger's Fantasy Box Office Flop Was Also A Disaster Behind The Scenes

"I'm used to riding roughshod over studio executives. But the Weinsteins rode roughshod over me."

Those are the words of director Terry Gilliam, speaking with Time in 2005 about his movie "The Brothers Grimm." It was a co-production between MGM and Dimension Films, Miramax's genre label. The division was run by Bob and Harvey Weinstein, who were, at the time, at the top of the food chain. Obviously, this was years before Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to prison for various crimes that included sexual assault.

Needless to say, Gilliam didn't enjoy working with them, and the unhappy marriage between filmmaker and studio resulted in a major box office flop. It's a shame too, as the fantasy adventure flick had a lot going for it. Namely, stars Matt Damon, who's currently headlining Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey," and Heath Ledger, who later played the Joker in Nolan's "The Dark Knight." Interestingly, Ledger met with Nolan for the lead role in "Batman Begins" around this time, but it didn't pan out.

Instead, he signed on to co-lead this movie alongside Damon, working with the director of "Time Bandits" and "Brazil." The film follows a pair of con artists, Jake and Will Grimm (Ledger and Damon), who travel from village to village pretending to protect people by performing fake exorcisms. However, they wind up encountering a real magical curse on one such mission. Fantastical hijinks ensue.

"Usually, my battles are when I finish a film, but this one got off to some very bad beginnings," Gilliam explained in an August 2005 interview with the New York Times. That's not a great way to start a film that was supposed to carry a $75 million budget, the most expensive Dimension had ever made up to that point (per Variety).