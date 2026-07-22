Quote Of The Day By David Fincher: '...I've Maintained That, That's The Foundation Of My Career.'

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David Fincher is regarded as one of the greatest filmmakers working today, having broken into the industry by directing some of the best music videos of all time for artists like Aerosmith, Billy Idol, Madonna, and Michael Jackson. Fincher grew up in San Anselmo, California, and was even a neighbor of legendary "Star Wars" director George Lucas. He has expressed a lifelong love of filmmaking, and when he reached high school age, he moved to Ashland, Oregon, and became involved in the theater program, directing plays and designing sets and lighting plots for the school. He also worked as a non-union projectionist at the Varsity Theatre and worked as a production assistant at the KOBI news station in Medford, Oregon.

Fincher made his feature directorial debut with the polarizing "Alien 3," but he made cinema history three years later when he unleashed "Se7en" into the world, solidifying his voice as the next big thing. In the years that followed, Fincher's signature style of stories boasting intriguing protagonists, cool, desaturated color palettes, precise frame symmetry, and psychological tension has made him a favorite director among cinephiles everywhere and earned him three Academy Award nominations for Best Director, four Primetime Emmy Awards, two Grammy Awards, a BAFTA Award, and a Golden Globe.

But arguably, it's the dark, taboo subject matter at the center of almost all his stories that keeps audiences coming back. He's a maestro at dissecting the uncomfortable aspects of human psychology, and a famous statement he made during a bonus featurette called "Men Who Hate Women" on the Blu-ray for "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo" is our quote of the day.