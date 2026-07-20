House Of The Dragon Season 3 Set Up A Game Of Thrones Connection You Might Have Missed

"Words are wind, but spoilers are not." The following post contains spoilers for "House of the Dragon" Season 3, Episode 5.

The reign of Rhaenyra of House Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy), First of her Name, has not gotten off to a great start. For starters, she lost her firstborn son Jace (Harry Collett) and his beautiful dragon in the "House of the Dragon" Season 3 premiere. Then, her half-brother and usurper, Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney), was nowhere to be found upon Rhaenyra taking control of King's Landing, despite his death being part of a del that Rhaenyra made with Aegon's mother, Alicent (Olivia Cooke), in exchange for the lives of Alicent and her daughter Helaena (Phia Saban).

Even after taking the throne, Rhaenyra discovered what Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) did back on "Game of Thrones": being Queen is tougher than it looks. So far, Rhaenyra's reign has been plagued by crisis after crisis, with King's Landing having a litany of problems that require her attention. There are grain shortages threatening to cause a famine, a severe lack of coin to toss to your witcher , a war that still hasn't ended, unfathomably rich lords and ladies that need to be dealt with, and, on top of everything else, a rat infestation.

As of Season 3, Episode 5, though, that last problem has apparently been solved thanks to a bunch of cats. Yes, throughout the episode, we see cats everywhere. Indeed, virtually every scene set in King's Landing has at least one random cat in the background. And while it might just seem like a funny gag at first glance, it's actually a rather important development — one that explains why King's Landing is overrun with cats by the time that "Game of Thrones" begins.