How To Watch Christopher Nolan's First Movie For Free

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Before he was dominating the Oscars with "Oppenheimer" or delivering exhausting yet exhilarating epics with "The Odyssey," Christopher Nolan was just an aspiring filmmaker with some 16mm film stock and some actor friends. His feature film directorial debut wasn't "Memento," though that mind-melting thriller was his first studio feature, made on a relatively meager budget of $4.5 million. His actual debut, "Following," was an even more shoestring affair. Nolan managed to make his first film for just $6,000, which if you've seen it, is extremely impressive. If you haven't and want to see how one of the most influential filmmakers of his generation got started, there are several ways to watch "Following."

If you have a public library card in the United States you can head over to Kanopy, search for your library, and watch online free — although we tested the site and not every library appears to be in the Kanopy system (A 2019 Variety report on New York City public libraries shows how these institutions often drop or decline to offer the service altogether due to the cost involved). But fear not because there are several other ways you can see Nolan's directorial debut.

"Following" is available on Sundance Now, which you can test out with a seven-day free trial, after which you'll pay $7.99 a month. That service is also available via YouTube, or you can sign up for Roku or Philo. Elsewhere, you can rent or buy the movie from digital platforms including Prime Video and Fandango. Then there's the physical media option. "Following" is available on Blu-ray and DVD via the Criterion Collection, and if you hurry over to Amazon the Blu-ray is currently half off. Otherwise, might someone have uploaded the entire film to YouTube for free? It's not beyond the realm of possibility...