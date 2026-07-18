How To Watch Christopher Nolan's First Movie For Free
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Before he was dominating the Oscars with "Oppenheimer" or delivering exhausting yet exhilarating epics with "The Odyssey," Christopher Nolan was just an aspiring filmmaker with some 16mm film stock and some actor friends. His feature film directorial debut wasn't "Memento," though that mind-melting thriller was his first studio feature, made on a relatively meager budget of $4.5 million. His actual debut, "Following," was an even more shoestring affair. Nolan managed to make his first film for just $6,000, which if you've seen it, is extremely impressive. If you haven't and want to see how one of the most influential filmmakers of his generation got started, there are several ways to watch "Following."
If you have a public library card in the United States you can head over to Kanopy, search for your library, and watch online free — although we tested the site and not every library appears to be in the Kanopy system (A 2019 Variety report on New York City public libraries shows how these institutions often drop or decline to offer the service altogether due to the cost involved). But fear not because there are several other ways you can see Nolan's directorial debut.
"Following" is available on Sundance Now, which you can test out with a seven-day free trial, after which you'll pay $7.99 a month. That service is also available via YouTube, or you can sign up for Roku or Philo. Elsewhere, you can rent or buy the movie from digital platforms including Prime Video and Fandango. Then there's the physical media option. "Following" is available on Blu-ray and DVD via the Criterion Collection, and if you hurry over to Amazon the Blu-ray is currently half off. Otherwise, might someone have uploaded the entire film to YouTube for free? It's not beyond the realm of possibility...
Following is a brilliant debut from Christopher Nolan that's well worth watching
If you're a Christopher Nolan fan and are yet to see "Following," it's well worth tracking down. The 1998 neo-noir crime thriller is remarkable for many reasons, starting with the fact it was made for such a small amount of money and looks as rich and immersive as it does. Nolan shot the entire film in black and white (he also wrote, produced, directed, and edited "Following") using natural light and a guerilla approach that involved utilizing whoever and whatever was available on the streets of London. The fact "Following" maintains the chiaroscuro lighting style synonymous with film noir throughout is a testament to Nolan's keen eye.
But it's also impressive to see how much of the Nolan we know today was present in his very first film. "Following" contains all the lineaments of the director's best known work, including a non-linear narrative and that odd feeling he manages to evoke as if you're simultaneously watching a trailer for the same exact movie you're currently watching. That may or may not appeal, but it's interesting to see how that aspect was there from the very beginning of the director's oeuvre.
For those completely in the dark, "Following" follows a young writer (Jeremy Theobald) who after struggling to find inspiration and facing dwindling prospects, starts to follow strangers around London. But what starts as a research mission quickly turns into something more sinister after the writer befriends a charming thief (Alex Haw) and is drawn into London's underworld. It's an outstanding debut feature which even non Nolan fans should enjoy, which is why it's a damn good thing "Following" is actually available to watch. Good luck tracking down Nolan's first ever crime short, though