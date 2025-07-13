Christopher Nolan's First Crime Movie Is Impossible To Watch Today

We do know the story of "Larceny" involves an apartment burglary wherein the homeowner actually confronts the intruder during his break-in. In an interview with Empire magazine, Jeremy Theobald revealed this about the plot: "A man breaks into a flat, startling the occupant (me). They argue about the new girlfriend of the 'burglar', who's come to get her stuff. Then a third man bursts out of the cupboard." In an interview conducted after the release of "Following," Christopher Nolan himself referred to the short as an "8-minute film about a burglary, shot in B&W on 16mm" and revealed that it cost him £200 to make. Otherwise, very few people can claim to know much about the film, copies of which are said to exist but none of which have been made public.

Why Nolan — who is currently working on his adaptation of "The Odyssey" — has kept "Larceny" under wraps since its initial showing remains just as mysterious as the film itself. Assistant director of the short, Nigel Karikari, told the New York Times, "Chris is a very controlled artist, a controlled filmmaker. Him not wanting to release that is just another extension of that." In "Christopher Nolan: A Critical Study of the Films," Jeremy Theobald went on to say, "I think Chris thought it was too similar to 'Following,' that people would think that it was a test bed for 'Following.'"

Whatever the case, Nolan's refusal to revisit "Larceny" in any form has both frustrated and intrigued fans (if the Letterboxd comments are anything to go by). Is Nolan planning to use the short film's concept for a full-length film, or is he merely trying to keep people from seeing a project he perhaps isn't all that fond of in retrospect? Perhaps one day, "Larceny" will emerge and fans will be able to complete the Nolan filmography. For now, however, this remains a sought-after piece of lost media amid the director's oeuvre.