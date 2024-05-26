Director Christopher Nolan Never Expected The Mind-Bending Fallout Of Memento

When "Memento" arrived in 2000, it was a big deal. This small indie film that cost $9 million to make became a big hit, spurned on by strong word of mouth that kept talking up the movie's narrative trick: it moved backwards. Rather than tell a straightforward story, Christopher Nolan's mystery-thriller runs in reverse, with each new scene giving us insight into a scene we just watched. Little by little, we piece together the mystery, just like the film's main character, played by Guy Pearce.

If you need a refresher, here's the gist: Pearce's character, Leonard "Lenny" Shelby, has anterograde amnesia — he's unable to retain new memories. The condition arose when he was injured during an attack that resulted in his wife's murder. Now, Lenny uses clues he pieces together in order to find (and kill) the man who murdered his wife. But of course, nothing is quite as it seems, and Nolan methodically dishes out information little by little as the story moves backwards in time.

While the backwards narrative was part of the movie's hook, it also lead to some confusion. Some folks just couldn't figure out what the heck was going on. Things got so confusing that the home media release even included an option to "unlock" a linear, forward-moving version of the movie. There was also a special feature in which Nolan got in front of a chalkboard and explained the film's structure like a college professor giving a lecture. But according to Nolan, he never expected things to be so confusing.