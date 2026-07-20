5 Best Movies Like Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey

"The Odyssey" has themes that Christopher Nolan has covered in several other films, so in theory, I could just fill this entire list with Nolan's other movies. Instead I'll just focus on one: "Interstellar," another story about a man on a long, deadly quest to eventually get back home (bonus: like "The Odyssey," Matt Damon and Anne Hathaway are major parts of this movie, too).

These days, "Interstellar" is often regarded as one of, if not the best movie Nolan has made. I find this slightly amusing, because I distinctly remember the reaction to the film was a little mixed when it hit theaters in 2014. To be sure, people didn't outright hate the movie. But they didn't seem to love it, either. Now, it's regarded as great, and I just want to brag and say I always thought it was pretty damn good to begin with.

In "Interstellar," Matthew McConaughey heads off into space with hopes of finding a new planet for human beings to inhabit. Like poor Odysseus in "The Odyssey," things go wrong at nearly every turn for McConaughey's character, and his loved ones back home are left to wonder if he's ever coming back.