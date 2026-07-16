What Song Plays During The End Credits Of The Odyssey?
"The Odyssey" is Christopher Nolan's massive and exhilarating epic that brings the spectacle of Homer's poem to life and achieves Nolan's dream of making a Ray Harryhausen movie in IMAX with a huge budget.
And it's a movie not without controversies. Outside of stupidly racist and transphobic cries from online babies, there have been some legitimate concerns about this film. The use of modern American English in the film had the /Film staff divided on whether Nolan was making a big mistake. Likewise, the bizarre designs of the armor, particularly in the Trojan war opening sequence, has drawn skepticism from fans and critics. And that is not to speak of the long debates and theories about whether the director would ground the story to a point that he'd exclude all the mythological elements of the story.
Luckily, it seems we were mostly wrong. The movie just works, and Nolan did manage to suppress his urges and kept the mythological creatures and even gods involved in the story intact. Is it chronologically faithful? Not entirely, but that's okay.
All that being said, there is one part where the film just throws ancient Greece out the window with a very anachronistic choice — the end credits. That's because "The Odyssey" ends with a rather modern song.
In case you missed it, the song that plays during the end credits of "The Odyssey" is titled "When I'm Home," which is a collaboration between the Oscar-winning composer of the film, Ludwig Göransson and rapper Travis Scott. This, of course, is not their first collaboration, as the two previously worked on "The Plan," which played during the end credits of Nolan's 2020 film "Tenet."
Travis Scott plays an important part in The Odyssey
Travis Scott not only contributes a song to the end credits of "The Odyssey," he also plays a role in the film, and a historically important one.
Scott plays the part of a bard, who shows up in the very beginning of the film providing songs and entertainment to the countless suitors camping out in Odysseus' hall to try and marry his wife. Scott's bard sings of Odysseus' triumphs and how the king of Ithaca ultimately won the Trojan War.
Scott does a good job in a role that's important for the film. Not for the plot, but as a nod to the role of Homer's "Odyssey" in our reality. As Nolan said in an interview with Time: "I cast [Scott] because I wanted to nod towards the idea that this story has been handed down as oral poetry, which is analogous to rap."
It's a small role, but it is a great nod to the evolution of storytelling itself, to the way "The Odyssey" has become integral to the very idea of storytelling as it has gone through countless revisions and changes, countless new mediums until we arrive at IMAX.
It remains to be seen if Nolan's multiple gambles with this movie pay off, but so far it seems "The Odyssey" will be a massive hit for Christopher Nolan.