What Song Plays During The End Credits Of The Odyssey?

"The Odyssey" is Christopher Nolan's massive and exhilarating epic that brings the spectacle of Homer's poem to life and achieves Nolan's dream of making a Ray Harryhausen movie in IMAX with a huge budget.

And it's a movie not without controversies. Outside of stupidly racist and transphobic cries from online babies, there have been some legitimate concerns about this film. The use of modern American English in the film had the /Film staff divided on whether Nolan was making a big mistake. Likewise, the bizarre designs of the armor, particularly in the Trojan war opening sequence, has drawn skepticism from fans and critics. And that is not to speak of the long debates and theories about whether the director would ground the story to a point that he'd exclude all the mythological elements of the story.

Luckily, it seems we were mostly wrong. The movie just works, and Nolan did manage to suppress his urges and kept the mythological creatures and even gods involved in the story intact. Is it chronologically faithful? Not entirely, but that's okay.

All that being said, there is one part where the film just throws ancient Greece out the window with a very anachronistic choice — the end credits. That's because "The Odyssey" ends with a rather modern song.

In case you missed it, the song that plays during the end credits of "The Odyssey" is titled "When I'm Home," which is a collaboration between the Oscar-winning composer of the film, Ludwig Göransson and rapper Travis Scott. This, of course, is not their first collaboration, as the two previously worked on "The Plan," which played during the end credits of Nolan's 2020 film "Tenet."