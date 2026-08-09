Tom Cruise Headlined An '80s Fantasy Movie Box Office Flop From A Legendary Director

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When two cinematic legends cross paths, great things can happen. So, one might think that Tom Cruise starring in a movie from the venerated director Ridley Scott would be a recipe for success. Except, that's not exactly how things played out when the two collaborated on the 1985 fantasy movie "Legend." Though the film would eventually find more love, it was a box office flop during its initial theatrical run.

The movie centers on Darkness (Tim Curry), a wicked being who seeks to create eternal night by destroying the last of the unicorns. As such, Jack (Cruise), a forest child, and his magical friends, along with the human Princess Lili (Mia Sara), must do everything in their power to save the world from Darkness' evil-doing. At the time, Scott was coming off of "Blade Runner," which got buried at the box office by "E.T." But he was still a filmmaker with a fair amount of clout.

Scott's "Alien" had become one of the most important hits in cinema history in 1979, so a single flop wasn't enough to derail a promising career quite so quickly (certainly not in the '80s). As for Cruise, he was very much a star on the rise, having made a name for himself with movies like "Taps" and "Risky Business." But this was also before "Top Gun" propelled Cruise to superstardom. So, "Legend" came at an interesting moment for both of these renowned artists.

Meanwhile, Sara had yet to fully break out with her role in 1986's "Ferry Bueller's Day Off," one of the most rewatchable movies of the '80s. Again, it was a unique intersection of timing and talent. Scott had never tackled the fantasy genre before and, interestingly enough, he hasn't tackled it again since, perhaps with good reason.