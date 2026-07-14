Jake Gyllenhaal's Action Thriller With Conor McGregor Is Finding Brand New Fans On Prime Video

The world of streaming can be strange sometimes. As viewers scroll through the endless sea of titles in order to find something to watch, random things can begin trending seemingly out of nowhere. Such is the case with the 2024 "Road House" remake, which was released more than two years ago, and yet, here we are, with the movie finding brand new life on Prime Video as we speak.

Directed by Doug Liman ("Edge of Tomorrow"), the "Road House" remake is much darker than the original '80s Patrick Swayze classic. As of this writing, it's sitting at number five on the Prime Video charts, per FlixPatrol. That does feel pretty surprising, in light of the many, many other titles available to subscribers via Amazon's streaming service. But, again, here we are.

The movie centers on Dalton (Jake Gyllenhaal), an ex-UFC fighter trying to escape his dark past. Barely scraping by on his reputation as a former fighter, he is spotted by Frankie (Jessica Williams), the owner of a roadhouse in Florida. She hires him to be her new bouncer in hopes of stopping a violent gang that works for Brandt (Billy Magnussen), a local crime boss who seeks to destroy her beloved bar. Brandt's crew is no match for Dalton's skills, but things change with the arrival of a ruthless gun-for-hire named Knox (Conor McGregor).

McGregor and Gyllenhaal mentored each other on the set of "Road House," as they both came to the movie with particular sets of skills. Gyllenhaal is a world class actor, having starred in everything from "Donnie Darko" to "Brokeback Mountain." McGregor, meanwhile, is a former UFC champion who built a career on fighting in real life. That may actually help to explain why this movie is suddenly trending again, though.