How To Watch Steven Spielberg's Disclosure Day At Home

The arrival of a new Steven Spielberg movie about aliens was one of the most anticipated events of 2026, especially since the film would also include a score by John Williams and mark the return of David Koepp as the writer of a Spielberg joint. "Disclosure Day" itself has proven to be one of the best movies of the year. It's an incredibly exciting sci-fi chase thriller that's less about humanity's reaction to the existence of aliens as it is about the efforts to disclose that knowledge to the people of Earth and whether it's a good idea in the first place. Indeed, "Disclosure Day" is a movie that combines the sense of wonder of Spielberg's '80s work with both the thrills of a New Hollywood flick and the strong themes about and appreciation for journalism and the pursuit of truth from Spielberg's "The Post."

That made this quite a difficult film to sell to the masses, as the marketing for "Disclosure Day" had the rather thankless job of having to explain what, precisely, this movie is and what it isn't to general audiences. It paid off, though, as the film has become Spielberg's biggest theatrical hit in a decade. Now, fans have the chance to relive all the incredible Spielberg faces at home, along with one of the best scores Williams has done in years.

Following the film's box office run, Universal has disclosed that "Disclosure Day" will be available to watch on digital and VOD platforms starting July 21, 2026 (via Dread Central). That means you'll be able to relive the movie's thrilling train chase sequence, Emily Blunt's awards-worthy performance, and the tear-jerking final act from the comfort of home (if not experience it for the first time).