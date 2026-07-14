How To Watch Steven Spielberg's Disclosure Day At Home
The arrival of a new Steven Spielberg movie about aliens was one of the most anticipated events of 2026, especially since the film would also include a score by John Williams and mark the return of David Koepp as the writer of a Spielberg joint. "Disclosure Day" itself has proven to be one of the best movies of the year. It's an incredibly exciting sci-fi chase thriller that's less about humanity's reaction to the existence of aliens as it is about the efforts to disclose that knowledge to the people of Earth and whether it's a good idea in the first place. Indeed, "Disclosure Day" is a movie that combines the sense of wonder of Spielberg's '80s work with both the thrills of a New Hollywood flick and the strong themes about and appreciation for journalism and the pursuit of truth from Spielberg's "The Post."
That made this quite a difficult film to sell to the masses, as the marketing for "Disclosure Day" had the rather thankless job of having to explain what, precisely, this movie is and what it isn't to general audiences. It paid off, though, as the film has become Spielberg's biggest theatrical hit in a decade. Now, fans have the chance to relive all the incredible Spielberg faces at home, along with one of the best scores Williams has done in years.
Following the film's box office run, Universal has disclosed that "Disclosure Day" will be available to watch on digital and VOD platforms starting July 21, 2026 (via Dread Central). That means you'll be able to relive the movie's thrilling train chase sequence, Emily Blunt's awards-worthy performance, and the tear-jerking final act from the comfort of home (if not experience it for the first time).
Disclosure Day is Spielberg looking back, then forward
What makes "Disclosure Day" such a special movie, if also one that can be difficult to explain, is that it's simultaneously old Steven Spielberg and new Steven Spielberg. It's not exactly a classic Spielberg alien flick, as it's mostly composed of people in rooms or cars talking about aliens. It's not exactly a conspiracy thriller, either, seeing as the actual conspiracy is revealed within the first few minutes.
Instead, the film combines the best of every era of Spielberg. It has the sense of awe of "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" and the sheer empathy of "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial," but it combines that with the more somber and serious outlook of "The Post." And, of course, there is quite a lot of "The Fabelmans" in this movie — not only in the way that it focuses on a man who communicates through math (Josh O'Connor's Daniel Kellner) and a woman who communicates through empathy (Emily Blunt's Margaret Fairchild) but with the aforementioned train chase as well (which evokes the "Greatest Show On Earth" scene from "The Fabelmans"). The result is a film that explores how much we're formed by our childhoods, flipping the allegory for Spielberg's father from "Close Encounters" and allowing him to go on an alien adventure with his mother this time.
Is this a monumental piece of cinema from Spielberg? Not really. It doesn't drastically change how we view his earlier filmography the way "The Fabelmans" did, nor does it revolutionize blockbusters like his earliest work. But it is a film about the importance of truth, empathy, and listening, and yet again proves that nobody does it quite like Steven Allan Spielberg.