Disclosure Day Director Steven Spielberg Does One Thing Better Than Anyone Else In Movie History

"Disclosure Day," Steven Spielberg's new film, may have been sold as yet another sci-fi alien flick from the director of "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" and "E.T.", but the truth is that Spielberg's latest is actually a chase movie. And as any fan of Steven Spielberg can you tell you, he knows a thing or two about chase movies. In fact, it's fair to say that no one does chase movies (or chase scenes) as well as Steven Spielberg.

In "Disclosure Day," whistleblower Daniel Kellner (Josh O'Connor), his girlfriend Jane (Eve Hewson), and psychic meteorologist Margaret Fairchild (Emily Blunt) make a mad dash to expose the truth about alien life. You see, aliens have indeed been visiting us ever since the infamous Roswell crash, and a mysterious company called WARDEX, in league with the United States government, has worked tirelessly to cover it up. Daniel, encouraged by former WARDEX employee Hugo (Colman Domingo), has decided enough is enough, and stolen irrefutable proof about alien existence. This doesn't sit well with WARDEX owner Noah Scanlon (a surprisingly scary Colin Firth).

"Disclosure Day" drops us right into the middle of the action of this story and seemingly never lets up. Our heroes are constantly on the run, moving from one location to another as WARDEX goons try to stop them. This gives Spielberg an excuse to stage yet another thrilling chase movie.