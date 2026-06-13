After Disclosure Day, There's Only One Steven Spielberg Movie You Need To Watch – And It's Not Close Encounters

We are not alone, there are spoilers among us for "Disclosure Day."

Steven Spielberg has made some of the all-time best motion pictures about extra-terrestrials, between "E.T.," "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," and "War of the Worlds." The idea of one of the best filmmakers of all time returning to the sci-fi genre was tantalizing, and /Film's own review praises "Disclosure Day" as an "immensely exciting sci-fi chase thriller."

The film centers on a powerful company that has studied aliens and their technology for the government for decades, and follows the efforts of its former employees to publish evidence of extra-terrestrial life. It's less about the aliens themselves and more about the question of whether the idea of truth is more important than how the public might react.

Of course, with Spielberg's grand return to movies about aliens, it's not surprising that we're seeing re-appraisals of his earlier alien movies, particularly "Close Encounters," and "E.T." Sure, you can keep the sci-fi going and re-watch those movies after you go see "Disclosure Day," but that'd be a mistake. You shouldn't actually follow this movie with another movie about aliens. Instead, the one Steven Spielberg movie you absolutely should revisit after watching "Disclosure Day" features no sci-fi elements whatsoever. It does, however, have a strong thematic connection to Spielberg's latest.

I'm talking, of course, "The Post."

Yes, the best Spielberg movie to follow "Disclosure Day" with is the 2017 movie starring Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks about the efforts of the journalists and editor at the Washington Post to publish the Pentagon Papers in 1971. Not only is "The Post" one of the most important movies of 2017, and a film that remains quite timely, but it's essential to understanding what Spielberg is doing with "Disclosure Day."