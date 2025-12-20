This 2016 Steven Spielberg Box Office Bomb Streaming On Disney+ Deserves A Second Look

Roald Dahl's 1982 novel "The BFG" is one of his most unusual tales. It's about Sophie, a young orphan who, while awake one night, spies a mysterious, building-sized giant stalking through the streets of London. The giant realizes that he's been seen, kidnaps Sophie, and takes her back to a very, very distant land where giants live; he can run supernaturally fast, so the land may be anywhere on Earth. The bulk of "The BFG" involves Sophie learning about this giant and what his life is like. The giant, whom she nicknames the BFG (for Big Friendly Giant) works as a distributor of dreams. He travels out into a mystic plane and captures dreams in jars. Dreams are wild, living puffs of colored smoke. He then sneaks off to London and blows dreams into children's head with a specialized vuvuzela.

At home, the BFG eats disgusting vegetables called snozzcumbers and drinks a whimsical soda called frobscottle. Frobscottle induces magically powerful farts. The BFG is also bullied by the other giants of his country, as he is the smallest and most mild-mannered of the lot. Beyond that, the BFG cannot read and speaks in a very peculiar patois. Naturally, Sophie teaches him about humans and being civilized.

In 2016, Steven Spielberg released a film adaptation of "The BFG," using motion-capture and CGI to transform Mark Rylance into the title creature. The young actor Ruby Barnhill played Sophie, and, like in the book, she spends the film learning about the ins and outs of the BFG's life, including the means by which he distributes dreams. Spielberg includes his trademark sense of wonder, as well as his skills in constructing magical visuals, yet he retains Dahl's down-home British peculiarities. Although it bombed in theaters, it's actually quite good and worth streaming on Disney+.