Tom Hanks' 2015 Spy Thriller With A 91% Rotten Tomatoes Score Is A Must-Watch For History Fans
Steven Spielberg's "Bridge of Spies" has remarkable craftsmanship. The 2015 historical drama/thriller follows real-life Cold War-era U.S. lawyer James B. Donovan (Tom Hanks) as he's entrusted with negotiating the release of a CIA pilot captured by the Soviet Union in exchange for the convicted Soviet spy Rudolph Abel (Mark Rylance), whom Donovan defended in court. In Spielberg's more-than-capable hands, this somber narrative comes alive without a speck of cynicism, in no small part thanks to the excellent screenplay penned by Matt Charman and the Coen Brothers. To no one's surprise, the film was a box office success and was critically lauded enough (securing a 91% on Rotten Tomatoes) to secure six Oscar nominations across key categories.
I must, however, caution those expecting startling authenticity, as "Bridge of Spies" skirts around some real-life unpleasantness to create an airtight spy-swap drama with convincing stakes. But none of that matters as we watch Hanks deliver a compelling performance as a man under unthinkable pressure in a situation where failure is simply not an option. Donovan is intimately aware of the inner workings of the U.S. legal system, but serving as a defense attorney to Abel — who is convicted for espionage against the United States — is no cakewalk.
The emotional beats of the story might be hit or miss, but Spielberg and co. succeed in finding dignity and humanity amid such an anxiety-inducing scenario. The focus of the narrative is basic enough: Donovan must recover CIA pilot Gary Powers (Austin Stowell) in exchange for Abel on the Glienicke Bridge that, at the time, linked East Germany and West Berlin (hence its nickname, the "Bridge of Spies"). The build-up to this swap is gradual, calculated, and tense, as Donovan and the Soviets make plans within plans to avoid being betrayed by the other.
Spielberg was drawn to telling Donovan's story in Bridge of Spies
Before stumbling upon the historical events involving Donovan and Abel, Spielberg had just wrapped up "Lincoln," which is perhaps the more historically accurate of these two films. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly in 2015, the director noted that "Bridge of Spies" is thematically linked to "Lincoln," as both movies feature the "theme about a single person doing the right thing, or attempting to do the right thing, despite all the obstacles he faces." This sentiment is similarly present in many of Spielberg's sci-fi films from the 21st century, including "Ready Player One" (in which a single person is likewise the catalyst for unprecedented change). And while Lincoln and Donovan's stories carry extra weight due to their basis in real events, flawed underdogs challenging the status quo are a consistent trope in his work in general.
That said, "Bridge of Spies" doesn't ask too many pressing questions about the treatment of prisoners of war or the complicated negotiations that are necessary for such a sensitive swap to take place. There's no real urgency here; Spielberg isn't, per se, interested in contextualizing the past to grant immediacy to the present or creating any parallels that might feel relevant or timely. Instead, "Bridge of Spies" is a superbly-painted, unhurried portrait of a lesser-known historical incident, with the Donovan-Abel dynamic doing much of the heavy lifting in lieu of an emotional anchor. Be that as it may, the film's restrained outlook works thanks to its script's ability to be thorough and complex, even when it's just two men negotiating with one another in hushed tones.
So, if you're a fan of history and happen to favor well-woven cinematic character studies, "Bridge of Spies" is worth a watch.