Tom Hanks' 2015 Spy Thriller With A 91% Rotten Tomatoes Score Is A Must-Watch For History Fans

Steven Spielberg's "Bridge of Spies" has remarkable craftsmanship. The 2015 historical drama/thriller follows real-life Cold War-era U.S. lawyer James B. Donovan (Tom Hanks) as he's entrusted with negotiating the release of a CIA pilot captured by the Soviet Union in exchange for the convicted Soviet spy Rudolph Abel (Mark Rylance), whom Donovan defended in court. In Spielberg's more-than-capable hands, this somber narrative comes alive without a speck of cynicism, in no small part thanks to the excellent screenplay penned by Matt Charman and the Coen Brothers. To no one's surprise, the film was a box office success and was critically lauded enough (securing a 91% on Rotten Tomatoes) to secure six Oscar nominations across key categories.

I must, however, caution those expecting startling authenticity, as "Bridge of Spies" skirts around some real-life unpleasantness to create an airtight spy-swap drama with convincing stakes. But none of that matters as we watch Hanks deliver a compelling performance as a man under unthinkable pressure in a situation where failure is simply not an option. Donovan is intimately aware of the inner workings of the U.S. legal system, but serving as a defense attorney to Abel — who is convicted for espionage against the United States — is no cakewalk.

The emotional beats of the story might be hit or miss, but Spielberg and co. succeed in finding dignity and humanity amid such an anxiety-inducing scenario. The focus of the narrative is basic enough: Donovan must recover CIA pilot Gary Powers (Austin Stowell) in exchange for Abel on the Glienicke Bridge that, at the time, linked East Germany and West Berlin (hence its nickname, the "Bridge of Spies"). The build-up to this swap is gradual, calculated, and tense, as Donovan and the Soviets make plans within plans to avoid being betrayed by the other.