Star Wars Sound Designer Ben Burtt Got Rare Presidential Access For Steven Spielberg's Lincoln

Steven Spielberg's 2012 drama "Lincoln" may be considered the second part of a thematic trilogy in the filmmaker's oeuvre. Spielberg, from 2005 through 2017, made three notable historical biographies that dealt with specific historical events, but which were clearly being made to comment on dramatic political events in the present.

2005's "Munich" was about the infamous bombing at the 1972 Munich Olympics, wherein Palestinian forces killed 11 members of the Israeli Olympic team. This plan of political vengeance, however, only begets more violence, and solves nothing. Spielberg ended the film with a pensive shot of the World Trade Center towers. "Lincoln," meanwhile, took place at a time in Abraham Lincoln's life when he tried to pass the 13th Amendment, abolishing slavery. Written by Tony Kushner, the film was clearly a parallel comment on marriage equality. 2017's "The Post," about the notorious Pentagon Papers, was clearly a post-Trump movie. These three films are Spielberg's best.

"Lincoln" was particularly acclaimed, having been nominated for 12 Academy Awards and winning two (for Best Actor and Best Production Design). Notably, for this article, "Lincoln" was also nominated for Best Sound Mixing, another exemplary detail of the film's impeccable production. The film was filled with the ambient noises of 1864, including the mechanical technology, creaky furniture, and vintage timepieces.

Indeed, it was one of those vintage timepieces that sound designer Ben Burtt said helped him construct an actual sound of Abraham Lincoln's personal life. According to Speaking with Variety, Burtt revealed that the Kentucky Historical Society granted him access to the actual pocketwatch that Lincoln had on his person the night he was assassinated. The ticking of Lincoln's pocketwatch is 100% authentic.