Parasite's Director Thinks This Steven Spielberg Sci-Fi Hit Is One Of This Century's Best Movies

If you want to understand how a filmmaker like Bong Joon Ho became a master of juggling such wildly disparate tones in the same movie (and often in the same scene), a good place to start would be his list of the 10 greatest films of all time for the British Film Institute's Sight & Sound poll. There, you'll find Kim Ki-young's 1960 horror film "The Handmaiden" comfortably rubbing shoulders with Hou Hsiao-hsien's post-World War II tragedy "A City of Sadness." There's some magic realism in there as well (Alice Rohrwacher's "Happy as Lazzaro") and a trio of serial killer-ish films (David Fincher's "Zodiac," Kiyoshi Kurosawa's "Cure," and Alfred Hitchcock's "Psycho"), but you've also got Martin Scorsese's "Raging Bull" and Luchino Visconti's epic family drama "Rocco and His Brothers." That horror is so pronounced here shouldn't come as a surprise for a director who's made three movies that fit into that genre, but Hou's film is an odd choice given its under-statedness. And for a director who loves to indulge in some pretty broad comedy, where's the funny stuff?

So, let's skip over to Director Bong's 10 favorite films of the 21st century, which he submitted to The New York Times as part of the publication's recently published poll. Once again, there's not an outright comedy in the mix, though I would say that Fincher's "The Social Network," George Miller's "Mad Max: Fury Road," and the Coen Brothers' "No Country for Old Men" are quite funny at times. I'm afraid this list is just as enigmatic as his Sight & Sound top 10, but it is fascinating to me that he selected a Steven Spielberg science-fiction flick, and didn't opt for the one that made the Times' own top 100.