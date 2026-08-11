This Underrated '90s Action Gem Is Jet Li's First (And Only) Western

Western fans will be very familiar with Sergio Leone's "Once Upon a Time in the West." But what about the "Once Upon a Time in China" series? Created and produced by legendary Hong Kong filmmaker Tsui Hark, this franchise was a major hit during the Golden Age of Hong Kong cinema, helped enormously by Jet Li's portrayal of 19th century Chinese folk hero Wong Fei-hung. The majority of the films were set in China, but the sixth and final installment, 1997's "Once Upon a Time in China and America," saw Li's hero venture to the Old West.

The "Once Upon a Time in China" series has given us some truly memorable moments. In 1992's "Once Upon a Time In China II," for instance, Li faced off against the great Donnie Yen, one of the only martial arts stars who can rival Li. Then, with the sixth entry in the series, we got Li's one and only Western: "Once Upon a Time in China and America."

After 1993's "Once Upon a Time in China III," Li left the franchise to play the exact same character in 1993's "Last Hero in China," an offshoot of the previous films that once again followed Won Fei-hung but with a much more comedic approach. Meanwhile, Vincent Zhao stepped in to play the character in the official fourth and fifth films of the "Once Upon a Time" series, as well as a short-lived TV show in the mid-90s. But the sixth entry saw the return of Li, and this time he headed West.