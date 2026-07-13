Lin-Manuel Miranda Rejected A Spider-Man Villain Role He Would Have Been Wrong For

Lin-Manuel Miranda became a darling in the stage theater world thanks to his musical "In the Heights." The show netted him a Tony and a Grammy and even a nomination for a Pulitzer Prize. However, it was Miranda's subsequent musical, "Hamilton," that turned him into a full-fledged superstar. The Broadway sensation won just about every award out there, including an actual Pulitzer for Miranda. The year after, he co-wrote the songs for Disney's animated 2016 film "Moana," netting him an Oscar nod. Miranda hasn't won an Oscar yet, but I think he can rest in the company of his skatillion other awards and nominations.

Plus, Hollywood has (naturally) continued to hire Miranda to work on other high-profile projects. In the years since then, he's continued to work with Disney on the regular, appearing in "Mary Poppins Returns" and writing songs for the animated film "Encanto," the studio's live-action remake of "The Little Mermaid," and the movie "Mufasa: The Lion King." Heck, he even voiced Gizmoduck on Disney XD's "DuckTales" reboot series. This guy has been everywhere.

Miranda was even approached for a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe around that time. When Josh Horowitz interviewed him on the "Happy. Sad. Confused." podcast, the host correctly guessed that Miranda had been considered to play the villainous Adrian Toomes, aka. the Vulture, in 2017's "Spider-Man: Homecoming." He turned the role down, though, feeling that he was very ill-suited for the Spider-Man antagonist. Miranda also wanted to spend more time with his wife, having been away from her for an extended period while performing "Hamilton."