Encanto Lin-Manuel Miranda On Why Animation Is The Perfect Medium For Musicals [Interview]

This is your second Disney musical for which you wrote and compose the songs. What brought you back and was there pressure to surpass songs that you wrote for "Moana"?

There's pressure any time you're working for Disney, not because of "Moana," but because of "The Little Mermaid" and "Beauty and the Beast" and "Snow White" and "Pinocchio" and the "Lion King." Yeah but basically, I had a wonderful time working on "Moana." It was a dream come true to write songs for Disney animated film. "The Little Mermaid" is what exploded my brain when I was nine years old and really made me fall in love with musical theater, musical storytelling.

And so I sort of, when that went well, I asked my boss, Tom MacDougall who runs music for Disney, "Can I just be in on the ground floor of the next one?" Because when I was hired for "Moana," it was already several years in development. So I just really wanted to be there from the beginning and was very happy to be there. But the pressure doesn't go away, you know your work is going on a playlist with some of the greatest movie music of all time. And so, you have to actually put that out of your head and just focus on your characters and telling the story while you're writing.

So how did you approach the songs for "Encanto" differently than the songs from "Moana"? Were there any specific Colombian musical characteristics or flares that you brought into the songs, for example?

Yeah, I always say the two things that you bring with you to every project are research and empathy. Those are the tools you're going to use the most while you're making the thing. A couple of things, one, because I was there early in the process, I knew that the thing we were all trying to get our arms around, Byron and Charise and Jared and I, was to really tell the story of a family.

A lot of times when you're making a movie, you kind of cut out the characters you don't need because you've got a main character and they've got a journey, but we wanted the family to be the main character. We wanted the dynamics and how they change and evolve or get stuck to actually be the story, that's complicated enough. Anyone who has grown up in a family and has had to try to individuate from their family and has a tension between how they see themselves and how their family sees them. That was the meaty stuff we wanted to write about and capture.

And then when we settled on Colombia as the setting, we just dove into research. We flew down there, we stayed there for two weeks, we listened to musicians. It was fun for me as someone with roots in Puerto Rico and Mexico to dive into this other country. It was sort of like going to your cousin's house. You see there's ways in which your music is similar, but there's ways in which those rhythms diverge and the instruments that play those melodies diverge.

So to that end, the opening number, I think for the first time in a Disney movie is this like accordion centric Latin tune, because that's such a linchpin in Colombian music. But beginning to end, just like using Colombian instruments, Colombian rhythms and forms, that was really fun. And again is what makes the specificity of the work sort of really land.