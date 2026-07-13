A New Nightmare On Elm Street Reboot Is Coming And There's Only One Actor To Play The New Freddy

Okay, hear me out.

It's not really surprising to learn that Paramount is launching a reboot of the "Nightmare on Elm Street" franchise. After all, every horror franchise gets rebooted every generation or so (except for Jason thanks to his many legal woes). Freddy Krueger, the hideously burned child-killer who returns from the grave to murder people in their dreams, is due another run on the big screen. It's been 16 years since the 2010 remake left audiences so thoroughly underwhelmed. Freddy is out of slasher jail. It's time to let another new actor put on the striped sweater and finger knives.

But who do you cast as Freddy, a character played so memorably by Robert Englund and so, uh, not memorably by the otherwise talented Jackie Earle Haley? And how do you freshen up a character who has become so familiar after over 40 year of overexposure? Even the franchise itself noted that Freddy had started to lose his edge with the brilliantly meta "Wes Craven's New Nightmare." It's going to take a big swing for a new reboot to work.

Remember when I asked to you to hear me out? I ask that again.

Because Tim Robinson, star of "I Think You Should Leave," "The Chair Company," and "Friendship" should be the new Freddy Krueger. And yes, I'm serious. Lower that eyebrow. Let it sink in. Think on it. No modern actor is better equipped to recreate the terrifying gonzo energy of Freddy, and no one is better equipped to fully make it their own.