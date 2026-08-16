Where Was The Good, The Bad And The Ugly Filmed? Every Major Location Explained

What more can be said about Sergio Leone's "The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly"? It's the third and most famous Western Leone made with Clint Eastwood as the lead gunslinger, retroactively known as "The Dollars Trilogy" or "The Man With No Name Trilogy." Clocking in just under three hours long, "The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly" is a true Western epic. Six decades on, it's also still just as thrilling and fine-tuned as it was when it first shot into cinemas — no-one shoots and cuts close-ups and gun-fights onscreen like Leone did.

"The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly" is set during the U.S. Civil War, but its three leads are mercenary criminals: Blondie (Eastwood), Angel Eyes (Lee Van Cleef) and Tuco Ramirez (Eli Wallach), all searching for buried gold. That quest takes them across the New Mexico territory. However, while an American film in the setting, "The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly" was shot in Europe. (You can tell from the dubbing; the English dialogue rarely maps onto the European actors' mouth movements, even if that hardly diminishes the film.)

It's a Spaghetti Western, the nickname for Westerns shot in Europe (specifically Italy and Spain) rather than Hollywood, and one of the very best Spaghetti Westerns at that. If the untamed plains and searing deserts of "The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly" weren't actually shot on the American frontier, where was the movie filmed?