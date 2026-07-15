This Creepy Sci-Fi Horror Anthology Series On Netflix Might Be A Masterpiece

There are plenty of underrated horror shows that deserve your attention, but few are as overlooked as "Joko Anwar's Nightmares and Daydreams." This sci-fi horror anthology series doesn't get much love, likely due to its Indonesian provenance, but it's absolutely worthy of it.

Writer/director Joko Anwar's decades-spanning series follows everyday people as they encounter otherworldly problems, recalling the Indonesian multi-hyphenate's work in film. He made his directorial debut in 2005 with the romantic comedy Joni's Promise (Janji Joni), before becoming one of the most important figures in Indonesian horror. In 2018, he released what /Film dubbed the scariest film of that year in "Satan's Slaves," a loose remake of the 1980 film of the same name. He followed that up with 2022's "Satan's Slaves: Communion," a compelling sequel that applied haunted house tropes to an apartment complex. He also oversaw the 2019 Indonesian superhero movie "Gundala" and the 2024 horror "Grave Torture," which received 17 nominations at the 2024 Indonesian Film Festival — the most of any film that year.

Put simply, Anwar's horror and fantasy bonafides are not in question, which is why it's no surprise that "Joko Anwar's Nightmares and Daydreams" is a quality series that delivers on its promise of effective horror, mystery, and sci-fi scares. The show comprises seven interconnected Jakarta-set stories, four of which were written by Anwar himself, who also directed two installments. Anwar also co-wrote the finale with Rafki Hidayat. With the show hailing from Indonesia and set entirely there, it didn't enjoy the same reception as "Black Mirror." But if you ask fans of the series, and even several critics, it absolutely should have.