Jodie Foster Guest-Starred In A 1970s Supernatural Horror Series That Was Canceled After One Season

In the 1970s, William Castle debuted his short-lived horror anthology series "Ghost Story," which was renamed to "Circle of Fear" halfway through the first season. The director, who had become known for his promotional gimmicks in the '50s and '60s, was now attempting to repeat the success of shows like "The Twilight Zone" with a compendium of creepy tales that, sadly, didn't last long. But like most swiftly canceled shows, "Ghost Story" is a fascinating snapshot of forgotten TV history — one that also happened to feature a young Jodie Foster as a girl with telepathic powers.

Castle, who had previously given those who saw his horror B-movies the option of taking out a $1,000 life insurance policy against "Death by Fright," brought his horror sensibility to the small screen with "Ghost Story" in 1972. He ultimately executive-produced 22 episodes of the show (plus its pilot), which told supernatural tales of ghosts, vampires, witches, and even a grandpa voodoo practitioner.

When it first aired, the show was hosted by the effortlessly urbane Sebastian Cabot, who played Winston Essex. For some reason, Essex was the proprietor of an old hotel named Mansfield House, which was, in fact, San Diego's iconic Hotel del Coronado (where, more than a decade prior, Marilyn Monroe, Tony Curtis, and Jack Lemmon had gathered for one of the best screwball comedies of all time, "Some Like it Hot"). It was through this Victorian beach resort that Cabot would drift during the episode's Rod Serling-esque introductory monologues. Half-way through, however, Cabot was turfed out and the series was retooled and reintroduced as "Circle of Fear." Sadly, none of that worked, and the show was pulled from the air in 1973.