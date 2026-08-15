Why Disney Recast Halloweentown's Marnie For The Fourth Movie
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"Halloweentown" is arguably the greatest Disney Channel Original Movie ever made, spawning three sequels and turning the film's primary location of St. Helens, Oregon, into an annual tourist destination. Arriving just a year after the publication of the first "Harry Potter" novel, "Halloweentown" is a coming-of-age story about a young girl named Marnie Piper who learns that she is part of the Cromwell family of witches and warlocks who hail from a magical town of so-called "monsters" and other supernatural entities. Directed by longtime David Lynch collaborator Duwayne Dunham, the film quickly became one of the best Halloween movies for all-ages audiences. Thanks to important messages about combating discrimination, embracing your true self, and not judging someone by their outward appearance — and to some truly impressive special effects makeup — "Halloweentown" has become an annual holiday watch for nearly 30 years.
For the first three installments, Daytime Emmy Award nominee and Independent Spirit Award winner Kimberly J. Brown brought Marnie to life. However, when it came time for the fourth film, 2006's "Return to Halloweentown," Sara Paxton (at the time best known for "Sleepover," "Darcy's Wild Life," and "Aquamarine") replaced her in the role. It is the only film in the "Halloweentown" series not to feature Kimberly J. Brown, even though co-stars Debbie Reynolds, Joey Zimmerman, Judith Hoag, and Lucas Grabeel reprised their roles from earlier films.
There have been rumors circulating for years as to why Brown was recast, but the truth is that there isn't a definitive, on-the-record answer to what happened. Of course, there are plenty of theories surrounding what happened, but according to Brown herself, even she isn't sure.
No one really knows why Disney recast Marnie for Return to Halloweentown
In 2018, Kimberly J. Brown posted a video to YouTube answering the long-debated question of why she didn't return for "Return to Halloweentown." As she explained, "The answer to that is I'm not really sure." Brown says that, despite rumors that she was working on another project at the time, she was available and ready to do the film, but Disney decided to "go in a different direction and recast the role." Many have speculated that this was a result of creative differences, Brown asking for more money than Disney was willing to provide, and even awful suggestions that they wanted a lead who was more "conventionally attractive" (see: thin), but Brown — who has been incredibly transparent about the franchise at conventions and on TikTok — has never confirmed anything beyond "I'm not sure." To say there was anything more at play is pure speculation.
Regardless, she has spoken kindly about Sara Paxton's performance, even if there's still a tinge of pain about being replaced. Paxton is also very aware that the franchise's fans felt scorned by the change. On a podcast appearance with Christy Carlson Romano of "Even Stevens" fame, Paxton admitted that she was a longtime fan of the series and Kimberly J. Brown's performance, but that every Halloween she prepares herself for the inevitable hate parade that comes her way for replacing Brown as Marnie. Fortunately, Brown has shown her nothing but kindness. "I've met her a handful of times, and she's so sweet, and ... I wanna be like, 'There's no beef! I'm a fan!'" Paxton said.
Return to Halloweentown wasn't the first time Disney recast a lead
Recasting the lead of a successful franchise for its final installment seems like an odd decision no matter how you slice it, but this wasn't Disney's first rodeo. On the popular "X-Files" for kids series "So Weird," Cara DeLizia, who played protagonist Fiona "Fi" Phillips for the first two seasons, was replaced by Alexz Johnson as Annie Thelen, a family friend, for the third and final season. Season 3 was always going to be the end of "So Weird" thanks to the Disney Channel's dreaded 65-episode rule that was still in place at the time, which made the decision even more puzzling. Why replace DeLizia as the lead if they only have one more season to go?
Despite many rumors about why she left the series after two seasons, DeLizia revealed in an interview with author Ashley Spencer for "Disney High: The Untold Story of the Rise and Fall of Disney Channel's Tween Empire" that it was her mother's decision to ask that she be released from her contract. "I didn't want to leave. I wanted to stay, and Disney wanted me to stay," DeLizia said in Spencer's 2024 book. "But I was a kid. It was out of my control, and it was really hard."
The similarities between the recasting of DeLizia and Kimberly J. Brown certainly fueled much of the speculation that something deeply insidious was happening behind the scenes. However, it seems like the truth behind the "Return to Halloweentown" casting will remain a mystery for now. Fortunately, Brown seems to be thriving, and even married Daniel Kountz, who played Kal in "Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge."