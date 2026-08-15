Why Disney Recast Halloweentown's Marnie For The Fourth Movie

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"Halloweentown" is arguably the greatest Disney Channel Original Movie ever made, spawning three sequels and turning the film's primary location of St. Helens, Oregon, into an annual tourist destination. Arriving just a year after the publication of the first "Harry Potter" novel, "Halloweentown" is a coming-of-age story about a young girl named Marnie Piper who learns that she is part of the Cromwell family of witches and warlocks who hail from a magical town of so-called "monsters" and other supernatural entities. Directed by longtime David Lynch collaborator Duwayne Dunham, the film quickly became one of the best Halloween movies for all-ages audiences. Thanks to important messages about combating discrimination, embracing your true self, and not judging someone by their outward appearance — and to some truly impressive special effects makeup — "Halloweentown" has become an annual holiday watch for nearly 30 years.

For the first three installments, Daytime Emmy Award nominee and Independent Spirit Award winner Kimberly J. Brown brought Marnie to life. However, when it came time for the fourth film, 2006's "Return to Halloweentown," Sara Paxton (at the time best known for "Sleepover," "Darcy's Wild Life," and "Aquamarine") replaced her in the role. It is the only film in the "Halloweentown" series not to feature Kimberly J. Brown, even though co-stars Debbie Reynolds, Joey Zimmerman, Judith Hoag, and Lucas Grabeel reprised their roles from earlier films.

There have been rumors circulating for years as to why Brown was recast, but the truth is that there isn't a definitive, on-the-record answer to what happened. Of course, there are plenty of theories surrounding what happened, but according to Brown herself, even she isn't sure.