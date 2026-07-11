5 Best Murder Mystery Movies Streaming On Prime Video

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Who doesn't love a good murder mystery? I know I do. I love a good thriller book (in fact, there are a whole bunch that should get their own adaptations), I love trying to find the culprit behind a heinous crime, and I love twists, turns, and red herrings. I also love a murder mystery movie if I'm parked on my couch in front of my TV, and like literally millions of other people, I have an Amazon Prime subscription. So if I want to actually take advantage of said streaming subscription and want to watch a murder mystery movie, what am I picking?

Some housekeeping, to start. None of these films, save for one, were distributed by Amazon or its acquisition MGM Studios, so please be aware that streaming rights change all the time and that movies could end up yanked unceremoniously from the server. Also, while there were plenty by-the-book, paint-by-numbers murder mysteries streaming on Amazon (some of which were made in house), do you see the word "best" in our headline? Yeah. While some of these might not be the most traditional murder mystery entries you've ever seen, I'm here to argue that they definitely fit the bill — and they'll keep you guessing all the way through. Now that that's out of the way, here are five of the very best murder mystery thriller movies you can stream on Prime Video. (Keep in mind that you may have to sit through some ads, depending on your subscription tier.)