5 Great Thriller Books That Hollywood Needs To Adapt Into Movies And TV Shows

I read a lot of thriller books. At this point, it's probably my main hobby. I love nothing more than curling up with a bizarre, twisted, and upsetting thriller centering around a small-town murder, missing people, hostages, kidnap victims, or even all of the above, somehow. Yes, that's all very dark and weird, but it's a fact; if a thriller book came out with a title like "The Sister-Cousin in my Brother's Basement," I would for sure read it.

This is all to say that I consider myself a bit of an expert on the genre. When BookTok videos show up on my algorithm, I usually realize I've read the entire list of recommendations. I consume new thrillers like candy every week. A lot of really worthwhile thrillers, like Andrea Mara's "All Her Fault," Liane Moriarty's "Big Little Lies," and Gillian Flynn's outright masterpiece "Gone Girl," have been adapted into successful TV shows and movies, but some of the best thriller books I've read haven't gotten that same treatment. They should, though!

In compiling this list, I learned that a bunch of thrillers I really love have either been optioned or are already being made into movies or TV shows, so I cut them from the list (sorry, "None of This is True" by Lisa Jewell, but I can't wait to see the Netflix adaptation when it does drop). None of the books on this list, as of this writing, have any adaptations in the works at all, and that's a crying shame. All of them are cinematic, absolutely riveting, and deeply twisted, which I mean in the best possible way. Here are five dark, bizarre, and satisfying thrillers that Hollywood needs to adapt as soon as they can.