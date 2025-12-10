Sarah Snook's First Major Post-Succession Series Is Killing It On Peacock

In the wake of her brilliant four-season run on the HBO hit "Succession," Sarah Snook has done it again ... and by "done it again," I mean she's established herself as a major draw on the small screen.

Snook's relatively recent Peacock original series "All Her Fault," according to an exclusive report from Variety, racked up a frankly incredible 46 million hours of viewing time in just three weeks — the miniseries released on Peacock in its entirety on November 6, 2025 — and, in doing so, the outlet reports that "All Her Fault" is now "the most-watched original series launch in the streamer's history." Not only that, but Variety has also revealed that "All Her Fault" topped charts for streaming shows in general during the same three week period (where it scored just under 50 million hours of watch time).

"All Her Fault" stars Snook alongside a genuinely excellent cast that includes Jake Lacy, Dakota Fanning, Michael Peña, Jay Ellis, Abby Elliott, and Sophia Lillis, and is, according to the review on our fellow Static website Looper (hmm, there's something familiar about that author ...), a paint-by-numbers psychological thriller that still manages to transcend the genre with sharp writing, an unforgettable twist, and incredibly layered performances (particularly from Snook and Fanning). If you haven't watched "All Her Fault" yet, you're apparently in the minority, but in any case, here's the gist: Snook plays a mother taken aback when she realizes that not only is her young son not where he's supposed to be, but he's actually nowhere to be found at all.