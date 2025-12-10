Sarah Snook's First Major Post-Succession Series Is Killing It On Peacock
In the wake of her brilliant four-season run on the HBO hit "Succession," Sarah Snook has done it again ... and by "done it again," I mean she's established herself as a major draw on the small screen.
Snook's relatively recent Peacock original series "All Her Fault," according to an exclusive report from Variety, racked up a frankly incredible 46 million hours of viewing time in just three weeks — the miniseries released on Peacock in its entirety on November 6, 2025 — and, in doing so, the outlet reports that "All Her Fault" is now "the most-watched original series launch in the streamer's history." Not only that, but Variety has also revealed that "All Her Fault" topped charts for streaming shows in general during the same three week period (where it scored just under 50 million hours of watch time).
"All Her Fault" stars Snook alongside a genuinely excellent cast that includes Jake Lacy, Dakota Fanning, Michael Peña, Jay Ellis, Abby Elliott, and Sophia Lillis, and is, according to the review on our fellow Static website Looper (hmm, there's something familiar about that author ...), a paint-by-numbers psychological thriller that still manages to transcend the genre with sharp writing, an unforgettable twist, and incredibly layered performances (particularly from Snook and Fanning). If you haven't watched "All Her Fault" yet, you're apparently in the minority, but in any case, here's the gist: Snook plays a mother taken aback when she realizes that not only is her young son not where he's supposed to be, but he's actually nowhere to be found at all.
What is All Her Fault about, and is it based on a true story?
More specifically, when we first meet Sarah Snook's wealth manager Marissa Irvine in "All Her Fault," she's heading to pick up her son Milo (Duke McCloud), who's only five years old, from a playdate that's supposed to be with the young son of Marissa's fellow working mom Jenny Kaminski (Dakota Fanning). When she gets to the address provided by Jenny, though, Marissa finds an older woman who's never heard of either mom, and Milo is nowhere to be found; when Marissa gets in contact with Jenny, she then discovers that the latter never provided the address or even texted Marissa about a playdate in the first place. The entire thing is a set-up of some kind, and Milo is declared missing immediately — with Detective Jim Alcaras (Michael Peña) leading the investigation. Thanks to Marissa's overwhelming financial success, she and her family assume that the kidnappers simply want a ransom, but there seems to be something much more sinister at play, especially surrounding a mysterious woman going by the name of Carrie Finch (Sophia Lillis).
I won't spoil the absolutely twisted ending of "All Her Fault" here, but as you watch, you'll end up suspecting everybody and anybody, from Marissa's troubled sister-in-law Lia Irvine (Abby Elliott) to Lia's secret lover and Marissa's business partner Colin Dobbs (Jay Ellis) to Marissa's own husband Peter Irvine (Jake Lacy). Clearly, the eight episodes of "All Her Fault" resonated quite well with audiences, and though the whole cast and showrunner Megan Gallagher deserve plenty of credit, this is likely in large part due to Snook's mere presence, as the actor has racked up incredible good will over the past couple of years.
Between Succession and All Her Fault, Sarah Snook has established herself as one of her generation's best performers
I'm willing to bet that a lot of people who watched "All Her Fault," which I did, tuned in specifically because, like me, they missed seeing Sarah Snook on their smaller screens. Snook, as you probably know, originated the role of the spiky Siobhan "Shiv" Roy in Jesse Armstrong's masterpiece series "Succession," which ran from 2018 to 2023 and spanned four seasons. As the only daughter and youngest child of powerful but elderly media mogul Logan Roy (an imperious Brian Cox), Shiv is constantly duking it out with her buffoonish brothers Kendall and Roman (Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin) for potential control of the family business, conglomerate Waystar Royco. She's also embroiled in an engagement and subsequent marriage to the boot-licking Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen), and to say Shiv treats that guy poorly is ... a massive understatement.
This is to say that Snook, who won two Golden Globes and one Emmy for her performance as Shiv on "Succession," has quickly risen to become one of the entertainment industry's most lauded performers. Not only did she pick up a Tony Award in 2025 for her absolutely daring and physically audacious one-woman take on "The Picture of Dorian Grey" on Broadway (which also netted her an Olivier Award when the show ran in London's West End), but when the Golden Globe nominations dropped on December 8, she earned another Golden Globe nod for "All Her Fault." (It's relatively safe to assume, I think, that another Emmy nod will follow.) Snook is a formidable performer who's established herself as a dramatic powerhouse, and "All Her Fault" continues to prove that she's an exceptional talent.
"All Her Fault" is streaming on Peacock now.