5 Best Detective Shows Based On True Stories

This article contains discussions of sexual assault.

True crime is bigger than ever these days, and even though there are definitely some ethical gray areas to deal with in this genre, there's no question that it's here to stay. At this point, demand feels like it's at an all-time high, especially when you consider that a salacious new true crime documentary seems to drop every week on one of the major streamers. As it happens, you also can't fully escape true crime in shows purported to be fictional, because there are quite a few TV dramas based on very real felonies and misdemeanors.

Sure, there are plenty of procedural series like "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" that take inspiration from real-life headlines and crimes, but this isn't true of that show's entire narrative; there are plenty of independently concocted crimes on that show, to say nothing of installments that focus on things affecting main characters like Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson. There are also plenty of great true crime documentaries, but those obviously don't feature any actors or anything beyond the completely straight-up story. This list is full of miniseries (and one famously "unfinished" series) that, yes, might feature some fictional characters, but they all refer to extremely real crimes and use real names of both killers and victims when possible. Are you on a true crime journey and want to go even deeper down the rabbit hole? Check out these five detective shows based on real crimes. (Also, please be sure to check trigger warnings for these shows; they're all intense, dark, and committed to realism whenever possible.)