Andrew Garfield's Underrated Hulu Miniseries Is A Must-Watch For True Crime Fans

True crime-inspired stories have been all the rage for quite some time. While there's a morbid aspect to this collective curiosity, it also presents a creative opportunity to explore thematic/moral nuances within the genre (which only works well when handled with sensitivity). When author Jon Krakauer was writing his non-fiction book "Under the Banner of Heaven: A Story of Violent Faith," he focused on two factual strands: the real-life origin/history of the LDS Church (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) and a double murder by the Lafferty brothers, who cited their faith as justification for the horrific crime. The book was met with staunch opposition by the LDS Church even before it came out in 2003, but Krakauer's thorough, scathing exploration of the tale marked "Under the Banner of Heaven" as a true crime book of exceptional caliber.

Given the strong dramatic potential of the story, FX (on Hulu) adapted Krakauer's true crime book into a riveting miniseries that functions both as a grim police procedural and a character-driven exploration of existential questions. Here, Andrew Garfield's Jeb Pyre investigates the Lafferty double murder with the drive necessary for a detective hell-bent on justice, but his identity as a devout Mormon clashes with a case forcing him to re-evaluate the tenets of LDS as an edifice of faith.

What happens when faith morphs into violent fanaticism, leading to the death of an innocent child? And how does a conflicted detective navigate this mess while dealing with a crisis of faith that dismantles the very idea of who he is? FX's "Under the Banner of Heaven" is more interested in grappling with these moral dilemmas, where the murder mystery aspect is only secondary to the complex portrait of the Lafferty family and their connection to the crime.

Although "Under the Banner of Heaven" has been lauded for its thematic profundity and stellar performances (read /Film's review of the miniseries here), parts of the story falter due to its slow-burn approach to the crime thriller genre. This could be one of the reasons why the series ended up being massively overlooked, but it is not too late to give it a chance.