5 Legendary Actors Who Never Starred In Westerns

There isn't another film genre more alluring to directors, writers, and actors than the Western, particularly in the U.S. And because there are so many ways to approach the genre, it's accessible to artists of all creative temperaments. You can go classical, revisionist, spaghetti, acid, zapata, parody, modern, or a hybrid combining some of these sub-genres. You can even set a Western in space à la Peter Hyams' "Outland." The possibilities are endless.

So, it's hardly surprising that it's hard to name directors who haven't tackled a Western (Martin Scorsese made his with "Killers of the Flower Moon," and Steven Spielberg says his next movie will be a "kick-ass" oater). That said, it's even more difficult to name a major film star who's never saddled up in some manner or another. Scan through names of legendary actors who seem un-Western like, and they've almost certainly got one in their filmography. Jack Lemmon was in Delmer Daves' "Cowboy" opposite Glenn Ford. Fred Astaire teamed up with Walter Brennan for 1970's "The Over-the-Hill Gang Rides Again." And since I count "Killers of the Flower Moon" as a Western, that eliminates Robert De Niro.

There is one all-time great movie star who semi-famously never made a Western, but aside from him, you've got to do some digging to find other legends who've never dabbled in the genre. Two of the five actors below still have time to giddy up, but the others are, sadly, no longer with us. Please note that I do not count guest appearances on Western TV shows. I'll count a made-for-TV movie or miniseries, but popping up on an episode of "Gunsmoke" near the end of your career doesn't qualify. With that out of the way, here are five superstars who never made a Western!