Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4's Revised Opening Credits Tease Some Truly Wild Planets

The trailers for "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" Season 4 teased lots of, well, strange new worlds, and Season 4 itself wastes little time before delivering on that promise.

Per usual, Season 4's opening credits sequence shows the USS Enterprise firing up its engines and trekking to unusual places. Certain elements of these credits are familiar (like the stellar clouds, binary star systems, and pulsing quasars), but the Enterprise also appears to visit a heretofore unseen casino city that looks a lot like modern Las Vegas, complete with garish neon signage. Elsewhere, all the color is drained out as the ship passes by a newfound Art Deco-style planet straight out of Fritz Lang's "Metropolis" (complete with a zeppelin!).

On top of that, the Enterprise is shown soaring over a lake towards a mysterious tower at one point. The whole thing looks like something out of the Liam Neeson-starring sci-fi flop "Krull." There's even a Gorn ship in the mix, suggesting that Season 4 will have the show's favorite killer alien species getting up to their customary mayhem.

Other sights include the Enterprise visiting an outsize space station that's been outfitted with rich, verdant biomes held under massive glass domes (with additional Starfleet ships join it). The station itself bears a resemblance to Earthship Ark, i.e. the central biome-encrusted vessel from the obscure Harlan "I hate Hollywood" Ellison-created 1970s TV series "The Starlost."

After the opening credits, the "Strange New Worlds" Season 4 premiere continues to fulfill its obligations by paying a brief, tantalizing visit to some sort of Old West planet where Captain Pike (Anson Mount), Dr. M'Benga (Babs Olusanmokun), and La'An Noonien-Singh (Christina Chong) ride around on horseback wearing Stetson hats. It seems this season is shaping up to be quite the "pulp novel" season.