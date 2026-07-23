Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 Pays Homage To A Ray Bradbury Sci-Fi Classic

Spoilers for the "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" Season 4 premiere ahead.

The "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" Season 4 premiere, "Valles Marineris," has a fun premise. Plot-wise, the episode kicks into gear when the USS Enterprise is caught up in an energy wave and forcefully deposited in an area its crew doesn't immediately recognize. With the vessel having been damaged, an away team beams down to a nearby planet that appears to be populated by unknown fauna.

After some scanning, the Enterprise's crew realizes that they have been transported back in time million of years. This mysterious world is actually Earth during, roughly, the Mesozoic period, and the "unknown" fauna are, in fact, dinosaurs (as teased in the "Strange New Worlds" Season 4 trailer). Naturally, the show's characters are astonished to see a full-grown Tyrannosaurus in their vicinity.

Unexpectedly, however, the Enterprise crew finds that Mars also has a thriving civilization of space-faring humanoids and are locked in a heated, prolonged war with the denizens of the fifth planet in the solar system. Except, that fifth planet isn't Jupiter, it's a heretofore unknown world. Those who love astronomy will be able to tell you that the particular planet is destined to become the asteroid belt.

Of course, with the Enterprise's away team — Commander Chin-Riley (Rebecca Romijn), Lieutenant Noonien-Singh (Christina Chong), and Lieutenant Ortegas (Melissa Navia) — tooling around with dinosaurs, questions immediately arise as to how much they should interfere with Earth's natural development. Clearly, the show's characters have read Ray Bradbury's 1952 short story "A Sound of Thunder." That's the tale wherein a time traveler from 2055 treks to the Mesozoic and accidentally steps on a butterfly. As such, when he returns to 2055, everything has changed, and a dictator is ruling the United States.