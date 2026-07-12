One Of Battlestar Galactica's Biggest Stars Led This Immensely Popular '90s Western Series

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For more than five decades, Jane Seymour has enjoyed a pretty impressive career as an actor. For starters, she broke out as one of the best "James Bond" girls ever in 1973's "Live and Let Die," playing Solitaire alongside Roger Moore's 007. But Seymour also made her mark on sci-fi history a handful of years later as part of the cast of "Battlestar Galactica."

Now, we're not talking about the beloved reboot series from the 2000s, but rather the original 1970s "Battlestar Galactica" TV show, which owes its existence to "Star Wars." Seymour played Serina in the series and was one of the show's biggest stars. However, her most recognizable role wouldn't come until the 1990s in a wildly popular Western TV series. It would then go on to become the defining part of her career (one that, bear in mind, includes over 150 acting credits).

The show in question is "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman," which aired on CBS from 1993 to 1998. Across six seasons and 150 episodes (as well as two TV movies), Seymour headlined the series as Dr. Michaela "Mike" Quinn. The show centers on the character's adventures as a female physician who leaves Boston and settles in the frontier town of Colorado Springs, Colorado, circa the late 1860s. Once there, she sets up her own medical practice and becomes the guardian of three orphaned children.

Beth Sullivan created the series, and it proved to be immensely popular — not only in the U.S. but around the world.