Silo Season 3, Episode 2 Included A Hidden Reference Book Fans Will Love

Warning: This article contains spoilers for "Silo" Season 3 Episode 2, "It's All Good."

There's something to be said for television shows and movies that are 100% faithful to their respective source material in both story and tone, but expecting a direct, 1:1 adaptation of "Silo" has always been little more than wishful thinking. The various books (and short stories) by novelist Hugh Howey obviously were impressive enough to get the attention of series creator Graham Yost, but changes were always in the cards. These have taken the form of both major and minor deviations, some of which are more understandable than others. One in particular would have to be considered as insignificant as it gets ... but the creative team used this to sneak in a hidden reference to the books in a neat way.

Similar to the addition of Juliette Nichols (Rebecca Ferguson) and her biggest problem in the Season 2 premiere, one other alteration has to do with the storyline set in the distant past involving Daniel Keene (Ashley Zukerman). The second book "Shift" lives up to its title by abruptly shifting perspectives, pausing the ongoing plot in Silo 18 to focus exclusively on what led up to the creation of the Silos. Obviously, the show couldn't quite pull off a similar trick and sideline so many stars for so long. But book readers haven't failed to spot a much smaller detail: in the books, the politician is known as Donald Keene, whereas he's named Daniel in the show.

While not the end of the world, this noticeable change gets a little shout-out early on in Episode 2 — in a way that makes the emotional hook this week hit much harder.