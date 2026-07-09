The Three Things That Make Dune 3 Different From The Other Films, According To Denis Villeneuve

"Dune" star Timotheé Chalamet, who plays the prophesied Kwisatz Haderach Paul Atreides, surprised the audience by showing up unannounced at the trailer event. Speaking during the Q&A, the actor also touched on how different "Dune: Chapter Three" felt to him as a performer:

"The approach was slightly different on this one. It wasn't like, 'OK, we found a formula and now we're going to run it back.' This is a different movie [...] I think the first two are sort of siblings, and the third one is really its own energy, and I love that approach. I thought, 'Wow, it's familiar — this crew, this family — but there's a new tone to this.'"

As a big fan of what Villeneuve has done with this franchise, I couldn't be more excited about "Dune: Chapter Three." The trailer looks absolutely gargantuan, and I'm excited to see how the intensity, emotionality, and thriller components that the filmmaker teased are going to give this film its own identity while also providing a satisfying conclusion to what we've already seen. After getting an early look at the jaw-dropping opening scene, I'm convinced that Villeneuve is going to be able to land this franchise plane smoothly on the surface of Arrakis with no sandworm interference.

"Dune: Chapter Three" hits theaters on December 18, 2026.