The Three Things That Make Dune 3 Different From The Other Films, According To Denis Villeneuve
Earlier today, /Film attended a special "Dune: Part Three" trailer launch event timed to the release of the film's latest trailer, and director Denis Villeneuve was on hand for a Q&A afterward. The filmmaker, who returned to direct this trilogy capper much earlier than originally planned, explained to the audience that he was not interested in resting on his laurels after the creative success of "Dune: Part Two." Instead, with his adaptation of Frank Herbert's "Dune: Messiah," the second novel in the multi-book series, he wanted to push the franchise into new directions and even into a new genre. During the Q&A, he revealed three ways the new film will differ from the previous two:
"I said to my crew, 'I don't want us to walk into our own footsteps. I want us to bring the audience to new parts of Arrakis and something that [feels] fresh and new,' and it's also very important — people who know the book know that it's a very different beast. It's more of a thriller. It's a more intense story. And it's definitely more emotional as well. So it will be the third and last 'Dune' movie. It's a 'Dune' movie that is very different[ly] written and it's much more intense, I must say."
Timotheé Chalamet agrees that Dune: Part Three has 'its own energy'
"Dune" star Timotheé Chalamet, who plays the prophesied Kwisatz Haderach Paul Atreides, surprised the audience by showing up unannounced at the trailer event. Speaking during the Q&A, the actor also touched on how different "Dune: Chapter Three" felt to him as a performer:
"The approach was slightly different on this one. It wasn't like, 'OK, we found a formula and now we're going to run it back.' This is a different movie [...] I think the first two are sort of siblings, and the third one is really its own energy, and I love that approach. I thought, 'Wow, it's familiar — this crew, this family — but there's a new tone to this.'"
As a big fan of what Villeneuve has done with this franchise, I couldn't be more excited about "Dune: Chapter Three." The trailer looks absolutely gargantuan, and I'm excited to see how the intensity, emotionality, and thriller components that the filmmaker teased are going to give this film its own identity while also providing a satisfying conclusion to what we've already seen. After getting an early look at the jaw-dropping opening scene, I'm convinced that Villeneuve is going to be able to land this franchise plane smoothly on the surface of Arrakis with no sandworm interference.
"Dune: Chapter Three" hits theaters on December 18, 2026.