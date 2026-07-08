This Taylor Sheridan Show Should Have Finally Broken His Emmy Curse

It's a good thing Taylor Sheridan doesn't care about the Emmys because yet again the man has been snubbed by the Television Academy. The 2026 Emmy nominations have now been confirmed and despite a concerted effort to bring attention to Sheridan's oil drama "Landman," the Billy Bob Thornton-led series failed to secure a single nomination. At this point, it's getting a little silly.

It's not necessarily hard to see why Sheridan's shows have gone overlooked by the Emmys. The man himself is somewhat of a Hollywood renegade, having pivoted from acting after a nasty experience on "Sons of Anarchy" before turning his attention to writing and becoming nothing short of a creative powerhouse. "Yellowstone" remains his magnum opus, but Sheridan has expanded his TV empire with a raft of series, all of which have enjoyed massive viewing figures. Meanwhile, Sheridan hasn't minced words when it comes to critics, thereby bolstering his standing as somewhat of an outsider even while he surveys a vast TV kingdom any creative would kill for. Mix that with the perception of his shows as catering to a right-leaning audience and you've got the perfect recipe for how not to succeed at the Emmys.

Of course, popularity isn't enough to earn the respect of awards voters, but this is the big secret about Taylor Sheridan. Contrary to the popular view of the man, he doesn't just write soap operas and then shoot them in a premium drama style. He's just as adept at writing moving, intimate scenes as he is at penning off-the-wall absurdity. Unfortunately for him, his unorthodox mix of soapy melodrama and grounded naturalism — which arguably reached its pinnacle in "Landman" — just hasn't impressed Television Academy voters.