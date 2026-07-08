Absolute Batman Has A Jaw-Dropping Twist On Harley Quinn And The Joker's Relationship

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The following contains spoilers for "Absolute Batman" issue #22.

Everyone knows Harley Quinn is the Joker's girlfriend. At least, that's what she was when she debuted back on "Batman: The Animated Series" and became an unexpected fan-favorite. More than three decades since she first appeared, Harley has gotten countless comics all her own, the headlining role in 2020 movie "Birds of Prey," and a self-titled TV series, most of which are about her breaking free from the Joker's influence ... but remaining a costumed mischief-maker even without him.

The new "Absolute Batman" comic (and soon to be animated series) by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta blew right through Harley's history with the Joker. Introduced in "Absolute Batman" #13, she's the leader of the Red Hood Gang, a gang of anarchists who've aligned themselves with Batman. Harley and the Red Hoods helped Batman beat Bane in issue #14, and so far this arc, Harley has been sitting right next to Alfred Pennyworth as Batman's tech support.

But now the new issue #22, "The Crooked House," drawn by guest artist Werther Dell'Edera, re-entwines "Absolute" Harley with the Joker. The issue cuts between past and present as Harley explains her backstory to Bruce; she was raised by a single mother, a neurologist who had once worked for the Joker's company "J.K. Holdings" but became determined to take it down. Harley never met her father face-to-face, but as a teenager, she started corresponding with him.

The day her father was coming to visit, Harley stumbled into her mother's work — somehow, the Joker got his hooks into her, and put her surgical skills to work creating monsters in his "Ark M" base. Harley ran to find her dad waiting for her: the Joker himself, Jack Grimm.