How Evil Dead Burn's Director Pulled Off The Movie's Most Impressive Scene [Exclusive]

Throughout my life as a cinephile and my career as a film journalist, I've always cited the original "The Evil Dead" as the movie that got me into filmmaking in a big way. That's because of how enamored I was with the way director Sam Raimi captured so many outrageous, even audacious shots in that film. It's the movie which helped me realize that a camera can be a malleable, physical object within a film's space, and not just an invisible observer. This quality continued through Raimi's two sequels, and has been paid homage to within the "Ash Vs. Evil Dead" TV series as well as 2013's "Evil Dead" and 2023's "Evil Dead Rise." Bravura camerawork became one of the franchise's staples.

This month's "Evil Dead Burn" continues the tradition in good stead, with director Sébastien Vaniček and cinematographer Philip Lozano bringing their A-game behind the camera. As a matter of fact, the film's first teaser trailer (attached to some showings of "Lee Cronin's The Mummy" back in April) was solely made up of the one-take oner in the film, in which a dazed and wounded Alice (Souhelia Yacoub) tries to make her way out of the living room where several Deadites are violently attacking some of her still-human in-laws. As cool as that shot is, there's a moment a bit later in the film which is just as jaw-dropping, where Alice is attacked by a Deadite and gets dragged literally around the room. The shot became even more impressive after I had the chance to chat with Vaniček himself, who revealed to me that the moment was captured in a far more straightforward manner than one might've thought. In other words, the characters were literally dragged around a room instead of the other way round.