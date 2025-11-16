Now You See Me: Now You Don't Director Says The Biggest Illusions In The Film Were Practical [Exclusive]

There's a decent list of reasons why the "Now You See Me" films are appealing, one that includes everything from each film's stacked ensemble cast to the twists, turns, and thrills of the heist movie genre. The most unique reason by far is the fact that this is an action franchise centered around magicians, and as such, there are a plethora of dazzling illusions to be found in the movies. Pulling off these tricks is no mean feat, as it requires just about every department of the film to work together in concert, as well as the members of the cast to be at least a little proficient in things like sleight-of-hand techniques, so that the illusion can be best sold to the audience. Perhaps the most important aspect of selling these illusions is convincing the audience that extensive CGI work was not utilized. After all, if cinema itself is a magic trick of sorts, how can we be expected to believe in magic on camera?

While the previous directors in the series had their own approaches to this problem, the director behind this week's "Now You See Me: Now You Don't," Ruben Fleischer, took the Occam's razor approach: he did it practically. Of course, that's not to say that every magic trick in the film is CGI-free, but that the majority of the tricks in the film had a strong practical element. This approach became dominant in the middle section of the movie, in which the Horsemen find themselves in a special chateau in France owned and operated by the mysterious magician organization known as The Eye. Within this chateau are a series of illusion rooms, which were all made for real, and I had the opportunity to chat with Fleischer about how they pulled off this particular trick.