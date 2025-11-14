How Now You See Me: Now You Don't Accomplished Its One-Shot Magic Trick Scene [Exclusive]

This post contains spoilers for "Now You See Me: Now You Don't."

"Now You See Me: Now You Don't," the third installment in this franchise, is in theaters now, and you may find one particular sequence especially striking: When the original Four Horsemen — J. Daniel Atlas (Jesse Eisenberg), Henley Reeves (Isla Fisher), Merritt McKinney (Woody Harrelson), and Jack Wilder (Dave Franco) — and the group's new Gen-Z members Charlie (Justice Smith), Bosco (Dominic Sessa), and June (Ariana Greenblatt) all show off their takes on sleight-of-hand card tricks. While the gang is in a remote and seemingly abandoned French chateau which may or may not be owned by their former mentor Thaddeus Bradley (Morgan Freeman), director Ruben Fleischer pulls off an audacious one-take shot of each magician performing a trick, and /Film got to exclusively speak to him about it.

Asked whether it was easier or harder to shoot practical magic tricks using a single take, Fleischer clarified that it was the latter.