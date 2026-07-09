Evil Dead Burn Cast Reveal What It's Really Like To Star In A Movie This Gruesome [Exclusive]

Being a lifelong "Evil Dead" fan, I've read so many stories about the actors on these movies going through the ringer and really having a hard time. So now that you are all on the other side of "Burn," if you could go back to yourselves before filming and give yourself a piece of advice, what would it be to get through it?

Souheila Yacoub: Hang in there. [All laugh]

Luciane Buchanan: Yeah.

Hunter Doohan: I don't know. I know that's the thing, and we got warned about it. I had so much fun. For me, I would do it again in a heartbeat.

Really? That's great to hear.

Hunter Doohan: I think we got exactly what we signed up for when we read that script. I mean, it is relentless from the beginning.

Souheila Yacoub: Yeah, this is part of our job: not knowing what we're going through and just discovering on set –

Luciane Buchanan: As we go. Yeah.

Souheila Yacoub: — as we go. And this was the most fun.

Well, that's awesome to hear. So for you, Souheila, for Alice, you make her such a compelling character that the Deadites don't even have to show up to make this an engaging movie. Did you give her a very detailed backstory, or did you just build it from the outside in? How did you approach playing Alice?

Souheila Yacoub: Actually, the director, when he offered me the part, he said, "I really want it to be a feminist movie." And I don't like the word "feminist movie" — I don't know what that means when it comes to that. I was like, "Is it because you talk about domestic violence, or you want to create a great female character who is complex, who is strong but also weak, who's just human?" Because I'm not very familiar with horror movies, if I'm being honest. I am pretty scared pretty easily. So the only thing that I had in mind, as a Final Girl, was [the] very cliche [idea] of this strong badass woman. And I didn't want it to be just that. I wanted to be more than that. I wanted people to be moved at the end of the movie. I really tried to work on the character as I tried on other movies that I did. It was just ... yeah, it wasn't that easy.