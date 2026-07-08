Obsession's Cooper Tomlinson Says One Scene Left The Cast Completely Stunned [Exclusive]

This article contains spoilers for "Obsession."

"That was a big night."

When I spoke to "Obsession" actor Cooper Tomlinson, who plays Bear's (Michael Johnston) best friend Ian in writer/director Curry Barker's sensational horror movie, that's how he described shooting what is certainly among the most disturbing scenes in the entire film.

It's a credit to the creativity and ingenuity of "Obsession" that such a low-budget movie contains several moments that I could be referencing with that description. Some candidates include Bear being unwittingly fed pieces of his own dead cat; Nikki (Inde Navarrette) murdering Sarah (Megan Lawless) by repeatedly smashing her into the steering wheel of a car; or the final moments, when Bear dies, and the real Nikki emerges, screaming, back into her own body after being subjugated for the majority of the film. But maybe the most uncomfortable moment is when Nikki shares an excerpt from her book during a party.

Nikki, who has said earlier in the film that she's working on writing a "love story" (she clarifies that it's not a romance), stands up and begins reciting a twisted version of "Hansel & Gretel" that includes as much incest as an episode of "House of the Dragon." The party attendees are naturally horrified, but they ain't seen nothin' yet: The party ends with Nikki smashing herself in the face with a broken glass bottle.

I asked Tomlinson about what it was like to witness this scene up close and personal, and he told the story of how the memorable and disturbing set piece came to be.