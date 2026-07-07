This Underrated 2015 Sci-Fi Miniseries Adapted One Of Arthur C. Clarke's Best Books

Arthur C. Clarke's 1953 novel "Childhood's End" is one of the best sci-fi novels the genre has ever produced. It posits a future wherein humanity is destined for a larger role in the vastness of the cosmos and will be guided there by a special species of alien caretakers. It begins in the near future, when humanity is beginning to muck around pretty aggressively with rocket technology. A species of aliens — the Overlords — suddenly appear above all of Earth's major cities and announce from their spacecraft that they're going to be taking control of Earth's infrastructure, as we're poised to destroy ourselves. The Overlords won't reveal themselves to humanity until they have been living in peace and unprejudiced harmony for 50 years.

When Clarke reveals the Overlords, one can see why humanity needed 50 years to prep and be nonjudgmental, as they essentially look like winged demons. The Overlords continue their work, pushing humanity into a new golden era of peace and prosperity. They essentially force us to live the utopia seen in "Star Trek."

One might assume that the Overlords are up to something sinister, but it's more complex than that. The Overlords don't want to conquer Earth or eat humans or anything, but they are present to force humans to evolve into a psychic, non-human species. They do spell humanity's end, but only because they serve a vast, overarching cosmic intelligence that humans are now being incorporated into. Our childhood is at an end.

It wasn't a very big hit, so many audiences might have missed its airing, but back in 2015, Syfy put out a three-episode, four-hour miniseries of "Childhood's End" that remains somewhat faithful to the novel. It updates the timeframe of the book's "near future," but otherwise remains largely the same.