Hollywood Needs To Adapt This Forgotten '50s Sci-Fi Book That Inspired The X-Men

Stan Lee and Jack Kirby first invented the X-Men in 1963 as a team of five teenagers who had simply been born with their superpowers. In the world of the X-Men, mutant powers can manifest as just about anything, from rapid healing to super strength to time travel to powerful eye beams, and one's powers don't appear until adolescence. Stan Lee admitted (via ScreenRant) that the X-Men were born from a bout of creative laziness. By making the X-Men mutants (and almost calling them The Mutants), he wouldn't have to invent an origin for his characters' superpowers anymore. They just had their powers, and that was that. In the world of the X-Men, mutants are sometimes referred to as "homo superior" instead of "homo sapiens."

Lee may not have consciously known it at the time, but the X-Men were part of a larger trend in the era's sci-fi literature. There were several notable sci-fi novels of the preceding decades that were exploring the idea of human evolution, and how humanity may already be evolving into a new, superior species. Olaf Stapledon's 1930 book "First and Last Men," for instance, traces several evolutionary steps that humanity will take after we are homo sapiens. In Arthur C. Clarke's 1953 novel "Childhood's End," human children are born with psychic abilities and telekinesis after a century of alien oversight.

Most closely connected with the X-Men was probably Theodore Sturgeon's 1953 novel "More Than Human," a book about a group of six highly evolved, superpowered strangers. A lot of what one might encounter in "More Than Human" was certainly adopted by superhero comics that followed. It would be fun to see a movie version of "More Than Human" and explore how tales of mutants and psychics began to infiltrate the pop consciousness.