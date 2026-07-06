How To Watch The Furious (2026) At Home
Get ready to get punched in the face — cinematically. "The Furious," one of the best action movies of the year, and, hell, one of the best action movies you're ever likely to see, is heading home to digital this week. So, if you missed this pulse-pounding, ass-kicking flick in theaters (and if you did, shame on you!) or if you just want to revisit all the kicks and kills, you're in luck.
Directed by Kenji Tanigaki (read out interview with the director right here), "The Furious" is about two men who team up to take down a ring of sadistic human traffickers. The plot is a bit thin overall, but that's okay, because it's there to simply get things moving. And boy do they move. "The Furious" never lets up, unleashing one jaw-dropping fight scene after another. As I said in my review, "The good guys are good, the bad guys are bad, and when people start swinging sledge hammers around, you can't help but perk up."
The Furious hits On Demand and Digital on July 7
Yep, you read that right: "The Furious" arrives On Demand and Digital on July 7, 2026. No word on a physical disc release just yet, but I sure hope the folks at Lionsgate are working on one. Long live physical media!
In "The Furious," mute handyman Wang Wei (Xie Miao) is on a quest to save his daughter after she's kidnapped by an elaborate network of human traffickers. The local cops are all corrupt and give Wang no help, so he must take matters into his own hands — with the help of Navin (Joe Taslim, who plays Sub Zero in the new "Mortal Kombat" films), a man looking for his journalist wife (who went missing investigating the same human trafficking ring that abducted Wang's daughter). As you can imagine, this results in numerous scenes where Wang and Navin go from one location to the next, beating the living hell out of anyone who tries to stop them.
I know there's a tendency to over-hype movies these days, but I assure you, "The Furious" is the real deal. I can't imagine a better action movie will arrive this year, and if you're a fan of the genre, you owe it to yourself to check this one out.