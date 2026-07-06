How To Watch The Furious (2026) At Home

Get ready to get punched in the face — cinematically. "The Furious," one of the best action movies of the year, and, hell, one of the best action movies you're ever likely to see, is heading home to digital this week. So, if you missed this pulse-pounding, ass-kicking flick in theaters (and if you did, shame on you!) or if you just want to revisit all the kicks and kills, you're in luck.

Directed by Kenji Tanigaki (read out interview with the director right here), "The Furious" is about two men who team up to take down a ring of sadistic human traffickers. The plot is a bit thin overall, but that's okay, because it's there to simply get things moving. And boy do they move. "The Furious" never lets up, unleashing one jaw-dropping fight scene after another. As I said in my review, "The good guys are good, the bad guys are bad, and when people start swinging sledge hammers around, you can't help but perk up."