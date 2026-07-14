The Odyssey's Jon Bernthal Reveals What Christopher Nolan Has In Common With Other Great Directors [Exclusive]

Not to contradict the perpetually-inconvenienced Odysseus, but sometimes you can, in fact, go home. Of course, "home" in this context refers to the best and most talented actors around finally getting a chance to work with director Christopher Nolan. Embarking on an epic like "The Odyssey" inevitably meant finding an ensemble talented enough to match the acclaimed filmmaker's vision. The results are an intriguing mix of familiar faces (Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Elliot Page, and Benny Safdie, for starters) and fresh faces, too.

Among the newcomers making their Nolan debuts in "The Odyssey" are Lupita Nyong'o and Jon Bernthal, who portray the couple Helen of Troy and King Menelaus of Sparta, respectively. (Nyong'o also appears as Helen's twin sister Clytemnestra.) Ahead of the release of Nolan's latest, I was able to attend the New York junket and talk to the two scene-stealing stars about their experience working with such a "master" filmmaker, as Bernthal put it. "There's such comfort in going to work with someone like him, that you're seeing somebody doing the very thing that they were put on this earth to do [...] It's such a comforting feeling to be in the hands of a master," he explained.

Bernthal should know, after all, having worked with the likes of Martin Scorsese, Denis Villeneuve, Steve McQueen, and Edgar Wright. According to the actor, Nolan does one thing that all the greats do as well: