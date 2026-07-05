Alan Hale Jr. Played Villains On This Western Series Until A Tragedy Turned Him Into A Hero

The 1950s were a golden age for small-screen Oaters, providing some of the best Western TV shows ever made — from "Gunsmoke" to "Rawhide." There was also "Cheyenne," the now-forgotten Western gem that completely changed television. At one point, that very show hosted future "Gilligan's Island" star Alan Hale Jr., who became a household name in 1964 thanks to his portrayal of the lovable Captain Jonas Grumby. In the early '50s, however, he was a character actor who nonetheless was working very steadily in both film and TV. That decade saw him appear in multiple Western shows beyond "Cheyenne," including "Bonanza" and "The Texan." But it all started with "The Gene Autry Show" in 1950, on which Hale Jr. appeared in several villain roles until a tragedy upgraded him to the titular cowboy's sidekick.

"The Gene Autry Show" was a wholesome series designed primarily to appeal to kids. It's genial lead was already a star when the show debuted on CBS, having built a career as the singing cowboy on both radio and film. His series saw him playing multiple different Western archetypes, from sheriffs to ranchers, always with his sidekick, Pat.

In the mid '40s, Autry, who'd previously worked with Lester Alvin Burnett, aka Smiley Burnette, was looking for a new sidekick for his various projects. He found him in Maxwell Emmett "Pat" Buttram, who co-starred with Autry in multiple films and joined him on his radio show "Melody Ranch." When "The Gene Autry Show" debuted in 1950, Buttram was right there alongside the singing cowboy. But during filming of the first season, the actor was seriously injured when a prop cannon exploded. Luckily, he survived, but for a while, Autry was without a sidekick, allowing Hale Jr. to step in and fill the void.